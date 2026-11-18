Kremlin says Putin and Trump are unlikely to hold full-scale negotiations at APEC summit

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russian President ⁠Vladimir Putin and ⁠his US counterpart Donald Trump are unlikely to have time for ⁠fully-fledged bilateral negotiations at the APEC summit in China, but may talk on the event's sidelines, the TASS news agency reported.

Peskov was cited as saying ⁠that ⁠the two leaders would exchange views on the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran if they got a chance to talk one-on-one.

Separately, ⁠TASS cited Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov as saying Putin and Trump might get the chance to talk informally ⁠during ‌the ‌event more than ⁠once.

Putin and ‌Trump are due to take part ⁠in three-way ⁠talks with Chinese President ⁠Xi Jinping on Thursday.







