Italy has held consultations at several levels to coordinate positions ahead of a meeting Thursday of the Coalition of the Willing on Ukraine in Berlin, government sources said Wednesday, the ANSA news agency reported.

The consultations focused on possible diplomatic initiatives to help end the Russia-Ukraine war, according to sources from the Office of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

They said the European team for peace negotiations, known as the E5, comprises Italy, France, Germany, Poland and the UK, with the European Commission and the European Council also involved.

"The team is already working with Ukrainians and Americans to define the next steps in the negotiation process," said sources.

They stressed that the E5's role in peace negotiations should be distinguished from the initiative to establish a multinational force for Ukraine under the Coalition of the Willing.

Italy has repeatedly made clear that it will not contribute troops to the proposed force, it added.

The initiative to establish the force remains led by France, the UK and Germany in the E3 format, they added, describing the two roles as "different but complementary."





