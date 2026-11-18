Yemen's army said on Tuesday that its forces had killed or wounded about 178 Houthi commanders and fighters in fighting across several fronts.

Army spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said troops carried out 660 attacks in recent hours as part of Operation Yemen Dawn, targeting Houthi positions, reinforcements and weapons.

In a statement on US social media company X, he said the attacks destroyed or damaged 74 military vehicles and pieces of equipment.

The military used warplanes in 24 attacks and drones in 46 others, while artillery and rocket fire accounted for the remaining 590.

Al-Nuzaili said troops were fighting the Houthis in Taiz, Marib and Al-Jawf and responding to threats on the southern front.

He also accused the group of besieging Taiz and attacking civilian homes.

The Houthis did not immediately comment.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and parts of the country.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government, triggering years of fighting and a severe humanitarian crisis.

Renewed escalation between government forces and the Houthis began in July, when a 2022



