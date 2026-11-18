US Navy secretary nominee says urging Hegseth to end Iran war is not within his ‘purview’

US Navy secretary nominee Hung Cao faced tough questioning from Democratic senators Tuesday over the cost of the war with Iran and its toll on the Navy.

"Did you push (Defense) Secretary (Pete) Hegseth to end this war? Did you tell him?" Senator Tammy Duckworth said at Cao's confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"It's not within my purview to do that," said Cao, who has been acting Navy secretary since April.

"It is within your purview," Duckworth replied.

"But Senator, I mean, the Iranians have been killing us for 47 years," Cao said.

Duckworth called the war "a failure of leadership by President (Donald) Trump and the unqualified yes-men he's installed," adding: "It sounds like you want to be one of those."

"This war, again, I know it's a strain on our Navy," Cao said later in the hearing, but argued that "it's really set China back on their heels."

"What is the daily cost of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports?" said Senator Elizabeth Warren.

"Senator, I do not know the daily cost, ma'am," Cao said.

"You've been running this thing since April and you don't have any idea what that costs?" Warren said.

Cao later agreed with an independent estimate Warren cited of about $32.5 million a day, which Warren said amounts to "about a billion dollars a month just on this blockade."

On damage from Iranian strikes on the US naval base in Bahrain, Cao said a full assessment had not been possible because "it's a non-permissive area for us to go."

Warren cited a Wall Street Journal estimate of at least $400 million in damage, which she said is not included in Pentagon estimates of the war's cost.

"We should not spend another cent on this war," she said.



