An Israeli court on Wednesday extended the detention of Palestinian doctor Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Gaza Strip, for another six months without filing charges against him, despite concerns over his deteriorating health.

Physicians for Human Rights-Israel said in a statement that a court in Beersheba had extended Abu Safiya's detention for another six months without bringing any charges against him.

The decision came nearly two years after his arrest in December 2024, the organization said.

According to his lawyer, Nasser Odeh, the court rejected a request for his release, arguing that he posed a threat to the State of Israel, it added.

The organization said the decision was made despite concerns over Abu Safiya's deteriorating health and the harsh conditions of his detention.

Israel is holding dozens of doctors from the Gaza Strip without charging them.

Israeli and Palestinian rights organizations have previously reported that Palestinian doctors, including Abu Safiya, were subjected to mistreatment by Israeli occupation authorities.

The Israeli army arrested Abu Safiya during its raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza on Dec. 27, 2024.

The Israeli District Court in Lod had previously rejected a request to allow Abu Safiya to undergo an independent medical examination and obtain a second medical opinion, despite worrying signs about his health, according to the rights group.

On June 11, the Israeli Supreme Court rejected the release of 14 Palestinian doctors from the Gaza Strip, including hospital directors and specialist physicians, who were being held without charges or trial.

Around 9,350 Palestinian detainees are held in Israeli prisons, including 350 children and 90 women, where they face torture, starvation, and medical neglect that have led to dozens of deaths, according to rights organizations.



