The US military rejected claims Tuesday by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that Iranian drones struck an American radar system in Bahrain.

"Multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC today towards Bahrain were intercepted without any damage to U.S. equipment or injury to American personnel," the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees military operations in the Middle East, wrote on American social media company X, adding that partner forces "remain highly vigilant."

The IRGC said it targeted a US military radar system at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain in retaliation for repeated American violations of Iranian airspace.

Bahrain's Defense Force confirmed that its air defenses destroyed several incoming aerial threats "before they could reach their intended targets."

The incident follows similar IRGC strikes on Friday and Sunday targeting US radar facilities in Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.

The latest escalation comes amid a prolonged conflict that began on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran. That prompted Tehran to retaliate with attacks on Israel and US military installations in several Arab countries.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June, but implementation stalled amid disagreements about guarantees for freedom of navigation through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Since July, confrontations between the US and Iran have periodically resumed despite continued efforts to end the war, which has had significant economic and political repercussions in the region and internationally.



