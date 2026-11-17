Pro-Palestinian activists blocked all access roads to a Rheinmetall weapons factory in Berlin on Tuesday, demanding an immediate halt to German arms exports to Israel amid ongoing human rights violations and war crimes against Palestinians.

The blockade by the group Peacefully Against Genocide formed part of its current protest week and followed a multi-hour closure of roads to a Diehl Defence plant in Luebben, Brandenburg, on Monday.

"While Rheinmetall's share prices continue to climb here, a genocide is taking place elsewhere—with German support," Emma Dorow, one of the activists, said in a statement. "Regardless of where it happens, if a genocide is being committed, it concerns us all. It is up to us to ensure that Germany never, ever again participates in a genocide."

On the impact of the protests, Dorow noted that anti-war campaigns against arms supplies to Israel and cooperation with Israeli defense companies have produced results, as Elbit Systems recently abandoned plans for a production facility in the eastern German town of Sangerhausen after months of demonstrations. She added that the activists plan to continue their campaigns.





