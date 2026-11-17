Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed efforts to de-escalate regional tensions.

In a phone call, the top diplomats also addressed ways to "maintain security and stability in the region," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a Monday statement posted on US social media platform X.

Tensions in the Middle East have stayed high since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded by attacking Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

In June, Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement and began negotiations, which later stalled over disagreements on how to ensure safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.