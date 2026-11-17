Iran says US LUCAS drone intercepted over Strait of Hormuz

Iran's army said Tuesday it shot down a US LUCAS drone over the Strait of Hormuz, according to the state broadcaster IRIB.

The army's public relations office said the drone was "struck and destroyed" by domestically developed systems operated by the army's Air Defense Force.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded by attacking Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in June and began negotiations, which later stalled over disagreements on how to ensure safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.