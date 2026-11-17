US retail sales up 0.2% in October, above expectations

US retail and food services sales rose 0.2% in October from the previous month, exceeding market expectations, according to Census Bureau data released Tuesday.

Sales totaled $748.2 billion, compared with market expectations for a 0.1% monthly increase. Growth slowed from September's unrevised 0.8% rise.

Sales at miscellaneous retailers jumped 4.7% month-on-month, while gasoline stations and health and personal care stores each posted gains of 1.5%. Non-store retailers, which include online sellers, saw a 1.2% increase.

Meanwhile, sales at furniture and home furnishings stores fell 2.3%, while motor vehicle and parts dealers saw a 1.6% decline.

Clothing and accessories stores and sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and book stores each saw sales drop 0.7%. Food and beverage store sales fell 0.2%.

Excluding motor vehicles and parts, retail sales rose 0.6% in October. Sales excluding both motor vehicles and gasoline increased 0.5%.

On an annual basis, retail and food services sales climbed 6.8%, while total sales for the August-October period rose 6.4% from a year earlier.