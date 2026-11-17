Istanbul Airport was Europe's busiest airport in September, with Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen posting the strongest passenger growth among the continent's largest airports, according to Airports Council International (ACI) Europe.

Istanbul Airport handled 7.85 million passengers during the month, up 2.8% from a year earlier, the airport trade body's September and third-quarter traffic report showed.

London Heathrow ranked second with 7.18 million passengers, down 2.3% year-on-year.

Madrid climbed to third place with 6.31 million passengers, up 6.6%. It surpassed Paris Charles de Gaulle, which handled 6.22 million passengers, up 1.5%.

Amsterdam Schiphol followed closely with 6.21 million passengers, up 2% year-on-year.

Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen handled 4.79 million passengers in September, an 8.4% rise from a year earlier, recording the strongest growth among airports serving more than 40 million passengers annually.

Istanbul Airport, one of Europe's largest aviation hubs, opened in 2018 and has an annual capacity of 90 million passengers, with plans to expand to 200 million upon completion of development phases.