Israeli military jeep runs over, injures 2 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Two Palestinians were injured Sunday after being run over by an Israeli military jeep near Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, said the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

Its crews transported both men to a hospital after the incident east of the city. Each suffered a broken foot, while one also sustained a head injury.

The official Wafa news agency said the two were riding a motorcycle when the vehicle struck them.

Near Al-Walaja village in Bethlehem governorate, Israeli troops detained Palestinian workers and severely beat them before releasing them, Wafa reported.

Separately, armed Israeli occupiers attacked a Palestinian home in Turmus Ayya, northeast of Ramallah, late Sunday.

Israeli forces also raided the town, fired tear gas near a wedding hall and detained several young men. All but one were subsequently released, according to Wafa.

In Al-Ras al-Ahmar, southeast of Tubas, four Israeli occupiers riding an all-terrain vehicle damaged solar power systems, said local settlement-monitoring official Mutaz Bisharat.

They also tore tarpaulins covering tents and makeshift shelters belonging to families displaced from the area, he added.

In occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli authorities forced two Palestinian families to demolish their homes, citing construction without permits, according to the Jerusalem Governorate.

The occupied West Bank has seen an escalation in Israeli army raids and occupier violence, including killings, arrests, home demolitions, land leveling and seizures, alongside the expansion of Israeli settlements.





