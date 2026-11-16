Israeli army uploads 3.5M Palestinian photos to Amazon for facial recognition: Report

The Israeli army uploaded 3.5 million photographs to Amazon's cloud platform for facial recognition and analysis of Palestinian images, British newspaper The Guardian reported Monday.

Citing leaked documents and military sources, the newspaper said the images were transferred in early 2024 to an Amazon data center near Tel Aviv by an Israeli military department known as Rolling Stone.

The department, which maintains extensive databases on Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, informed Amazon that it intended to use Rekognition, the company's artificial intelligence-powered image analysis service, for facial recognition, the report said.

The Guardian reported that Israeli forces routinely photographed displaced Palestinians passing through military checkpoints following Israel's ground invasion of Gaza in October 2023.

The technology was used to compare the photographs with military databases to identify Palestinians and flag suspected militants, it said.

The newspaper also revealed that Israel transferred sensitive intelligence and military data to Amazon Web Services under Project Nimbus, a multibillion-dollar cloud computing agreement signed with Amazon and Google in 2021.

Earlier investigations by Israeli outlets +972 Magazine and Local Call in April 2024 alleged that the Israeli army used an artificial intelligence system called Lavender to identify up to 37,000 Palestinians as potential targets for airstrikes in Gaza.

Citing Israeli intelligence officers, the reports said military commanders permitted strikes against suspected low-ranking militants even when 15 to 20 civilian deaths were anticipated.

Another system, known as "Where's Daddy?", reportedly tracked suspected militants to their family homes, where strikes often killed other occupants.

Separately, The New York Times reported in March 2024 that Israeli facial recognition technology in Gaza had mistakenly identified civilians as suspected militants, leading to wrongful detentions.