France beat Türkiye 2-1 to top Nations League group as Belgium stun Italy

France defeated Türkiye 2-1 on Sunday to finish at the top of UEFA Nations League Group A1, while Belgium came from behind to beat Italy 4-1 and secure a place in the quarterfinals.

France dominated the opening stages against Türkiye in Bordeaux, but goalkeeper Berke Ozer kept the visitors in contention with several crucial saves.

Ozer denied Bradley Barcola in a one-on-one situation in the 21st minute before stopping Kylian Mbappe's close-range effort in the 33rd.

Türkiye nearly took the lead two minutes later when Ismail Yuksek was sent through on goal by Can Uzun, but French goalkeeper Mike Maignan saved his effort.

Ozer produced another impressive stop in the 38th minute, tipping Michael Olise's curling strike over the crossbar as the first half ended goalless.

France took the lead in the 49th minute through an own goal by Emirhan Topcu after Adrien Rabiot flicked on Rayan Cherki's corner.

Türkiye thought they had equalized four minutes later through Arda Guler, but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Guler came close again in the 70th minute after intercepting a misplaced French pass, but his long-range effort went narrowly wide.

Substitute Eli Junior Kroupi doubled France's advantage in the 80th minute, finishing a pass from Cherki with a composed strike past Ozer.

Türkiye pulled one back in the 90th minute when Abdulkerim Bardakci headed home Guler's corner, but France held on for a 2-1 victory.

The result saw France finish atop Group A1 with 13 points, while Türkiye ended their campaign without a point from six matches.