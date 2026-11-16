South Korea backs ASEAN centrality, proposes AI, cultural initiatives

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday expressed Seoul's "firm support" for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) centrality and proposed new initiatives on artificial intelligence and cultural cooperation.

Lee said ASEAN's role as a regional cooperation "linchpin" was increasingly important amid growing global uncertainty, pledging continued support for open and inclusive cooperation in line with the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

The remarks came during the 27th ASEAN-Republic of Korea Summit in Manila, in which Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also participated.

He also said negotiations to upgrade the ASEAN-South Korea Free Trade Agreement had begun, expressing hope that annual bilateral trade would reach $300 billion.

Lee proposed the ASEAN-Korea AI Companionship Initiative and the ASEAN-Korea Cultural and Creative Industries Initiative, calling for closer cooperation amid growing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

South Korea "appreciates the role that ASEAN plays as a key partner for lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," he said.

Marcos said that ASEAN-South Korea ties remained strong despite strategic uncertainty, rapid technological change, and cross-border challenges, highlighting shared strategic goals and people-to-people connections.

He said cooperation under the 2026-2030 Plan of Action covers maritime security, energy security, artificial intelligence, health, and technical and vocational education and training.

Marcos also expressed hope for strengthened cooperation in upholding international law and "advancing an open, inclusive, and peaceful region."



