Iran committed to diplomacy, US chose 'different path': Foreign Minister Araghchi

Iran remains committed to diplomacy and peaceful solutions, but the US has chosen a different path marked by aggression and economic pressure, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday.

Addressing the 30th meeting of foreign ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Islamabad, Pakistan, Araghchi said Tehran had maintained its commitment to diplomatic engagement over the past two years, according to a transcript of his speech released by Iran's Foreign Ministry.

"Unfortunately, the United States chose a completely different path," he said, accusing Washington of aggression, threats, targeted assassinations, economic pressure and a blockade in violation of international law and the UN Charter.

He thanked Pakistan and the ECO Secretariat for organizing the meeting and hosting the Iranian delegation.

Araghchi said Tehran sought friendly and constructive relations with its neighbors and had no inherent dispute with countries in the region.

"The territory, airspace and facilities of countries in the region must not become a platform for attacks against one another," he said.

Iran's operations targeted only the military facilities and bases of those attacking it, he argued, saying they should not be viewed as actions against neighboring governments or their peoples.

He called for an inclusive, regionally led dialogue on security arrangements that would uphold nonaggression and prevent third countries from using regional territory to attack another state.

Araghchi also said sanctions had strengthened Iranians' determination to defend their rights and resist what he described as excessive and unlawful demands.