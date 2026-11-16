Egypt starts production at new Mediterranean gas field

Egypt began producing natural gas from the offshore Mina West field on Sunday, adding a new source of domestic supply with expected output of up to 160 million standard cubic feet a day.

Project partners Shell Egypt and Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) announced the start of production three years after the field's discovery.

Mina West lies in the North East El Amriya concession in the Mediterranean Sea. Shell holds a 60% stake, while KUFPEC's Egyptian subsidiary owns the remaining 40%.

The partners approved development in June 2025. A new seven-kilometer (4.34-mile) pipeline connects the field to existing West Delta Deep Marine infrastructure, carrying gas to the Burullus processing facility before it enters Egypt's domestic grid.

Using existing facilities helped accelerate development, Shell said.

"Bringing Mina West into production just three years after discovery demonstrates what we can achieve when we work towards a shared goal from the outset," said Dalia Elgabry, Shell Egypt's vice president and country chair.

She credited early coordination with Egypt's Petroleum Ministry, the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company and KUFPEC for speeding up the project.

Egypt is working to boost domestic natural gas production through increased investment, exploration and field development, aiming to reach approximately 4.2 billion cubic feet per day by the end of the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

The initiative is intended to narrow the gap between domestic supply and growing demand and reduce reliance on imported gas.





