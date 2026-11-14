Israeli army arrests 10 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank

The Israeli army arrested at least 10 Palestinians and assaulted others early Saturday during raids across the occupied West Bank amid tightening restrictions on Palestinians.

Israeli forces arrested 10 Palestinians, including a woman, during raids in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, local sources told Anadolu.

The sources said Israeli military vehicles raided the Balata and Askar refugee camps east of Nablus, the Ein Beit al-Ma' (Ein Camp) refugee camp west of the city, as well as the neighborhoods of Iskan Rujeib, Al-Masakin Al-Sha'biya, Balata al-Balad and Askar al-Balad.

The army evacuated a house in the city's eastern area and turned it into a military barracks while conducting field interrogations of several Palestinians, they added.

Several young men were injured after Israeli soldiers beat them during raids on Balata refugee camp and the Balata al-Balad area, according to the sources.

Israeli forces also raided the town of Tammun, south of Tubas, and searched several homes while tightening military restrictions at the Ein Shibli checkpoint in the northern Jordan Valley, disrupting residents' movement.

In Jenin province, Israeli forces raided homes in the village of Al-Mughayyir, east of the city, and entered the Wadi Burqin area southwest of Jenin early Saturday, according to local sources.

In the southern West Bank, Israeli forces closed a side road near the military gate at the entrance to Al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron, on Saturday morning, local sources said.

In Jericho and the Jordan Valley province in the eastern West Bank, Israeli forces raided a venue Friday evening that had been prepared to welcome released Jerusalem detainee Mohammed Nasser al-Hindi.

They dispersed those present and destroyed the venue's contents, local sources said.

In the central West Bank, Israeli forces raided the town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah, and closed the entrance to the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of the city, preventing people from entering or leaving, they said.

The military also raided a wedding reception at a hall in Al-Mughayyir village Friday evening and fired tear gas at around 150 guests, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The agency said soldiers detained four Palestinians inside the hall, including the groom, Hassan Abu Aliya, and assaulted them before releasing them several hours later.

Attacks by the Israeli army and Israeli occupiers against Palestinians and their property in the occupied West Bank have intensified since the start of Israel's war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

The attacks have included killings, arrests, demolitions of homes and other structures, arson and the destruction of agricultural land, alongside settlement expansion and the displacement of residents.

Palestinians warn that such practices are paving the way for Israel's formal annexation of the West Bank, undermining prospects for an independent Palestinian state in accordance with relevant UN resolutions.





