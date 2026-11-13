Morocco, France discuss closer ties, coordination on regional issues

Morocco and France discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation and coordinating on regional and international issues, including developments in the Middle East and the two-state solution, on Friday.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita met his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in the western Moroccan city of Essaouira, according to a Moroccan Foreign Ministry statement.

Barrot began a visit to the kingdom Friday. The duration of the visit was not announced.

The ministers reviewed political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation and discussed ways to deepen ties in line with their countries' shared ambitions, the statement said.

They welcomed the alignment of their positions on regional and international issues, particularly the situation in the Middle East and the two-state solution.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to supporting efforts toward a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the region.

They also agreed to strengthen coordination on shared strategic priorities to promote peace, stability and development in the Maghreb, the Sahel, the Mediterranean and the Middle East.

The meeting took place within the framework of the "reinforced exceptional partnership" launched by King Mohammed VI and French President Emmanuel Macron during Macron's visit to Morocco in October 2024.

Since that visit, the two countries have exchanged high-level visits and signed cooperation agreements across several sectors.





