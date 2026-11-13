Tanker strikes docked cruise ship on Mississippi River in New Orleans

A tanker struck a cruise ship docked on the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday, triggering an emergency response and search-and-rescue operation, local media reported.

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker hit American Cruise Lines' American Heritage at about 12.30 pm local time (1830GMT), broadcaster WDSU reported.

The cruise ship was docked outside the Port of New Orleans Administration Building, it added.

Citing Port NOLA, the broadcaster said about 129 passengers and crew members were aboard the American Heritage at the time of the collision.

The vessel had docked about two hours earlier to allow passengers to disembark.

"Our immediate priority is the safety of all passengers, crew members and first responders," the Port of New Orleans said in a statement.

"This remains an active and evolving incident. The number of injuries and the cause of the allision have not yet been confirmed," it added.

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said "multiple individuals have been rescued, and search-and-rescue operations remain ongoing."

The port said passengers were being taken to its administration building for medical assessment and assistance.

Port police, the New Orleans fire and police departments, the US Coast Guard and emergency medical crews were responding to the incident.



