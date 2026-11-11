Syrian president arrives in Türkiye for COP31 climate summit

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa arrived in Türkiye's southern province of Antalya on Wednesday to attend the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

The official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) confirmed Sharaa's arrival in Antalya "to participate in the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31)."

The agency provided no further details about his schedule.

Sharaa's visit coincides with the two-day summit of heads of state and government, scheduled for Nov. 11-12.

The program includes speeches and bilateral meetings, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres set to address the opening session.

COP31 opened Monday and will run through Nov. 20, marking the first time Türkiye has hosted the UN climate conference, with Australia chairing the negotiations.

According to the UN, the agenda focuses on climate finance, adaptation to climate change and the transition to clean energy.





