Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted 4 missiles over Riyadh, southern regions

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Sunday that it intercepted and destroyed four missiles, including two ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles.

"Air defenses intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles in the Riyadh and southern regions," coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said in his latest statement on US social media platform X.

Al-Maliki did not provide further details regarding the origin of the cruise missiles.

The announcement came less than an hour after he said coalition air defenses had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi group toward the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Earlier Sunday, the coalition also reported intercepting another ballistic missile fired by the Houthis toward the kingdom's Eastern Province.

The developments come amid continued military escalation between the Saudi-led coalition and Yemen's Houthi group, which has launched repeated missile and drone attacks toward Saudi territory.