Israel’s Golan open to working with ultra-Orthodox parties, sets conditions for coalition

Leader of The Democrats party Yair Golan greets supporters during an anti-government rally in Tel Aviv, Israel, 24 October 2026. (EPA Photo)

Yair Golan, leader of Israel's opposition Democrats party, said on Saturday he was willing to work with ultra-Orthodox Jews to form a "government of rescue and change" that would replace outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

His remarks came a day after Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the right-wing opposition party Yisrael Beytenu, dropped his objection to joining a government that includes ultra-Orthodox parties while maintaining his opposition to one that includes Arab parties.

Golan said his party wanted a partnership with the ultra-Orthodox community, known as Haredim, based on "mutual responsibility."

He urged drafting Haredi men into the military, increasing workforce participation in the community and ensuring every child in Israel receives an education that enables them to earn a living.

He said Israel's middle class could no longer bear the economic and security burden alone. He added that his party respected the Haredi way of life and expected the same respect for how others live.

Golan said those seeking a partnership should meet him in largely secular Ramat Gan.

He said he would leave it to Netanyahu to seek favor in the ultra-Orthodox strongholds of Bnei Brak and Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood.

He added that the offer of cooperation came with conditions and would not be a "blank check."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced he would task Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next government. Eisenkot is due to receive the mandate on Sunday.

During Herzog's consultations, factions representing 67 of the Knesset's 120 lawmakers recommended Eisenkot, while factions representing 46 recommended Netanyahu. The 67 included all 19 lawmakers from the Arab Joint List and Ra'am. The Israeli parties that recommended Eisenkot hold 48 seats between them, 13 short of a parliamentary majority.