Saudi Arabia says Aramco building suffers ‘minor damage’ after attempted attack in Riyadh

This picture shows Aramco tower in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh on March 3, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

Falling shrapnel caused "minor damage" to an administrative building of the Saudi state oil giant Aramco following an attempted attack in the capital Riyadh, the Energy Ministry said Sunday.

No casualties were reported in the incident, an official source with the ministry said in a statement.

The source said relevant authorities "promptly responded to the incident and took the necessary measures."

The announcement came after the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis reported intercepting and destroying missiles over the Riyadh and southern regions of the kingdom early Sunday.

It came amid continued military escalation between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group, which has launched repeated missile and drone attacks toward Saudi territory.