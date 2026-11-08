Pope Leo urges young people to embrace family life, human connection during Uruguay visit

This handout picture released by the Vatican Media shows Pope Leo XIV waving during a prayer vigil at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo on November 7, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Pope Leo XIV urged young people on Saturday to face the uncertainties of the modern world with courage, embrace real human connections and consider marriage and family life during the second day of his visit to Uruguay.

Addressing 70,000 people at Montevideo's historic Estadio Centenario, the pontiff spoke at a prayer vigil attended by thousands of young people.

Highlighting the growing isolation associated with the digital age, Leo warned that virtual interactions cannot replace genuine human relationships.

"Nothing can replace real human contact," he said, urging young people not to isolate themselves in the superficial world offered by screens and algorithms.

He encouraged them to look into one another's eyes, hold hands and share struggles and joys face-to-face.

The pope expressed concern about growing secularization and declining interest in religion, encouraging young Uruguayans to have the courage to marry and start families, rather than view children as a burden.

POPE HIGHLIGHTS RESPONSIBLE USE OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE



Leo delivered a message on technological transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) during a meeting with academics, students and representatives of the education sector at the Catholic University of Uruguay (UCU) in Montevideo.

He underlined the need for schools and universities to promote the responsible and wise use of emerging technologies while ensuring that human beings remain at the center of technological progress.

"It is an urgent necessity for our education system, in schools and universities, to contribute to the wise use of technologies and artificial intelligence, putting the human person before algorithms and harmonizing technical, emotional, spiritual and ecological intelligence," he said.

POPE VISITS 1 OF MONTEVIDEO'S POOREST NEIGHBORHOODS



Leo also traveled to the Casavalle neighborhood, one of Montevideo's poorest areas and a district affected by high levels of crime.

He visited the Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe Church, where he highlighted the country's considerable natural resources and urged greater efforts to protect vulnerable children.

"In a country as rich in resources as Uruguay, no child should go to bed hungry or be deprived of the right to a decent education and a dignified future because of insecurity in the streets," he said.

He also underscored that no child should ever be exposed to violence that could cost them their lives.

Later, the pontiff made a surprise visit to the Monsignor Jacinto Vera Residence for Elderly Priests in Montevideo.

40,000 FAITHFUL ATTEND OPEN-AIR MASS IN PAYSANDU



The second day of the visit included a major open-air mass in the city of Paysandu, near the Argentine border, attended by 40,000 faithful.

It took place at Parque Paris Londres, with thousands traveling from neighboring Argentina and Brazil.

During the celebration, Leo embraced Uruguay's traditional mate-drinking culture, using the popular regional beverage as a symbol of fraternity and solidarity.

He highlighted mate's role in bringing people together and strengthening social bonds.

"Mate is not merely a drink; it is a concrete symbol of coming together, sharing, conversation and strengthening the bonds between people," he said.

He added that the modern world needed to share brotherhood and friendship rather than build divisive walls.

ARGENTINA RAISES SECURITY ALERT AHEAD OF PAPAL VISIT



Argentina raised its security alert to the highest ahead of Leo visit, the second leg of his South American tour.

The government announced it was preparing an unprecedented security operation for the Catholic Church's leader, who is scheduled to arrive Sunday.

Authorities described the security arrangements as unprecedented in the country's history.