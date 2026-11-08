Israeli forces shoot Palestinian child, detain 2 in West Bank raids

Israeli troops take position during a military raid in the Old City of Nablus, northern West Bank, 08 November 2026. (EPA Photo)

Israeli forces shot and wounded a Palestinian child and detained two men during raids in the occupied West Bank late Saturday, Palestinian media reported.

Palestine TV said the child was shot in the foot during a raid near the Kafr Saba neighborhood in the northern city of Qalqilya.

The official Wafa news agency separately reported that troops detained a man at his home in Hebron and another in Taybeh, east of Ramallah. The second man's vehicle was also seized.

In Hebron, soldiers raided another house, confined the family to one room and ransacked the property.

Hundreds of Israeli occupiers entered the city's Old City under army protection and forced shopkeepers to close their businesses. Occupiers also attacked a Palestinian home on Al-Shuhada Street, smashing windows.

West of Jenin, the occupiers attacked Palestinians harvesting olives and seized a tractor and quantities of the crop. In Kisan, east of Bethlehem, an occupier assaulted a Palestinian and stole his belongings.

Wafa also reported fighting between Palestinians and Israeli troops during raids in Dura al-Qara and Ni'lin in the Ramallah area.

In Tulkarem province, troops raided four towns, disrupted traffic and fired stun grenades, with no injuries or arrests reported.

Voice of Palestine radio reported additional raids in towns and villages in the Bethlehem, Nablus, Tubas, Jenin and Ramallah areas.

Israeli army raids and attacks by Israeli occupiers have intensified in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023, with reports of killings, arrests, home demolitions, arson attacks, the bulldozing of land and the displacement of Palestinian communities.