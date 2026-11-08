UAE National Guard rescues 22 after fire breaks out on cargo ship in Gulf of Oman

The UAE National Guard said Sunday it had rescued 22 people after a fire broke out on board a cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman.

The rescued people were Arab nationals, it said in a statement on US social media platform X, adding that they "received necessary first aid before being handed over to the relevant authorities."

They were all in "stable" condition, it added.

The incident came amid ongoing tensions over navigation in the nearby Strait of Hormuz since the US and Israeli offensive against Iran began in late February.