Israeli troops storm school, raid homes in southern Syria

Israeli troops stormed a school on Saturday and raided several homes in southern Syria, state media reported.

Al-Ikhbariya TV said a patrol of 14 military vehicles entered the village of Al-Samadaniyah al-Gharbiyah in Quneitra province. Soldiers forced open the school's gate and entered the grounds.

The report provided no details on casualties or arrests.

Israeli troops set up a temporary checkpoint earlier Saturday in northern Quneitra. Another unit advanced toward Wadi al-Raqad in western Daraa.

Israeli engineering units also continued building fortifications near Saida al-Hanout in southern Quneitra.

Israeli forces have repeatedly carried out incursions in the southern Syrian provinces of Quneitra and Daraa, including setting up military checkpoints, searching homes, detaining civilians and bulldozing agricultural land.

Since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, Israel has expanded its military presence in the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights and advanced into areas of southern Syria despite a 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.

Damascus has repeatedly demanded the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Syrian territory, saying the incursions violate the country's sovereignty and the disengagement agreement.