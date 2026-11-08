5 Gazans wounded in continued Israeli attacks

Palestinian children stand next to makeshift shelters following an overnight Israeli strike that hit a building west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, on October 30, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

Five Palestinians, including a woman, were injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, amid Tel Aviv's daily violations of last year's ceasefire, a medical source said.

The source told Anadolu that four Palestinians were wounded, including one seriously, in an Israeli strike targeting a group of civilians in northern Gaza.

Eyewitnesses said a drone fired a missile into a gathering of people in the Bir al-Naaja area, west of Jabalia in northern Gaza.

In the south, a woman was shot in the back by Israeli forces while she was in the Qatari Camp, east of the Hamad residential complex in Khan Younis, the source said.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire toward southern Khan Younis and the al-Shakoush area, west of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Local sources told Anadolu that Israeli artillery also shelled areas east of Gaza City, with no injuries reported.

At least 1,610 Palestinians have been killed and 5,819 others injured by Israeli fire since the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The agreement was reached after two years of Israel's genocidal war, which began in October 2023, killing more than 74,000 Palestinians, injuring over 175,000, and devastating 90% of civilian infrastructure.