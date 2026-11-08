ZELENSKY SAYS RUSSIAN STRIKES LEAVE OVER 600,000 PEOPLE WITHOUT POWER IN UKRAINES DNIPRO REGION

Zelensky says Russian strikes leave over 600,000 people without power in Ukraine's Dnipro region

More than 600,000 people in Ukraine's city of Dnipro and the surrounding region were left without electricity following overnight Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelensky said Russian forces also attacked Komyshuvakha with an FPV drone on Saturday morning, while rescue operations were continuing for the seventh consecutive day following an airstrike that killed 55 people.

"People may still be under the rubble," he said.

Zelensky said the situation was also difficult in the Kharkiv region, adding that electricity outages were affecting several areas in the country. In the Zhytomyr region alone, 140 apartment buildings were left without heating following Russian shelling, he added.

"Repair work is underway in practically every affected city and community," he said.

Zelensky added that Russia launched 115 missiles of various types, nearly 1,900 guided aerial bombs, and more than 3,000 attack drones against Ukrainian cities and communities over the past week.

He said the attacks involved combined missile strikes, adding that a significant proportion of the missiles had been manufactured this year.

Ukraine is regularly sharing information with its international partners about Russian companies involved in ballistic missile production, Zelensky said.

He also pointed to Ukrainian sanctions packages introduced in October against individuals and legal entities involved in Russia's military production, stressing the importance of aligning these measures with sanctions imposed by European countries and G7 jurisdictions.

"If the world does not have enough anti-ballistic capabilities to protect Ukrainian skies, the missiles must be stopped on the production lines," Zelensky said.

Kyiv is counting on a strong 22nd package of EU sanctions, he added.

Russia has yet to release any statement regarding the claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.