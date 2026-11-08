ITALYS INTERIOR MINISTER CALLS NATIONAL SECURITY MEETING TO ASSESS CYBER THREATS

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi called a meeting of the National Committee for Public Order and Security for Tuesday to assess risks associated with cyberattacks and emerging cybersecurity threats, local media reported Sunday.

The meeting, scheduled for Nov. 10 at the Interior Ministry headquarters in Rome, will focus on assessing potential threats to public security arising from cyberattacks, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

The announcement came Sunday amid growing concerns over cybersecurity in Italy.

On Saturday, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said cybercriminals had circulated his personal information on the dark web and were seeking further details about him and his family, exposing them to "threats and intimidation."

Tajani linked the alleged targeting to Italy's support for Ukraine, while Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed solidarity with him, referring to the activities of "pro-Russian hackers."

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto also raised concerns Saturday about the risks posed by hybrid warfare. He warned that threats such as the misuse of personal data and information manipulation remained underestimated and urged authorities to make overall security a national priority.