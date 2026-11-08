Yemeni army says it carried out over 800 operations against Houthis

Yemeni government forces said on Saturday that they carried out 875 operations against the Houthis in recent hours, claiming to have killed or incapacitated 130 fighters and commanders.

Military spokesman Majed al-Nazili said in a statement on US social media company X that the operations targeted Houthi positions, reinforcements and military equipment as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen.

He said warplanes, drones and artillery supported the operations, which destroyed or damaged 50 military vehicles and pieces of equipment, including missile launchers.

In southwestern Taiz province, government troops and allied Popular Resistance fighters continued to repel Houthi attacks and target the group's positions and movements.

Other units attacked Houthi positions and reinforcements in Marib and Al-Jawf provinces. The army also reported continued operations by government-aligned forces on southern and western fronts.

The military said its forces were taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The Houthis did not immediately comment on the Yemeni military's statement.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and parts of the country.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government, triggering years of fighting and a severe humanitarian crisis.

Renewed escalation between government forces and the Houthis began in July, when a 2022 ceasefire collapsed.