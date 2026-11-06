Israeli army shells agricultural land in southern Syria’s Quneitra

The Israeli army fired an artillery shell at agricultural land in a rural area of Syria's southern Quneitra province on Friday, according to Syrian broadcaster Alikhbariah TV.

Israeli forces shelled agricultural land near the village of Ain Ziwan in southern rural Quneitra, the broadcaster said, without providing further details.

Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty have intensified in recent days.

On Thursday, Alikhbariah reported that an Israeli force comprising nine military vehicles carried out an incursion into Al-Hurriya village in northern rural Quneitra.

Israeli forces have repeatedly carried out incursions in rural areas of the southern provinces of Quneitra and Daraa, including setting up military checkpoints, searching homes, detaining civilians and bulldozing agricultural land.

Since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024, the Israeli army has expanded its presence in the buffer zone along the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and advanced into southern Syria despite the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.

Damascus has repeatedly demanded the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Syrian territory, saying their incursions violate the country's sovereignty and the disengagement agreement.

Syrian residents say the repeated violations have become a source of concern and have affected their work and livelihoods.



