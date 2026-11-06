2 Turkish infrastructure projects receive international awards

Two Turkish transport infrastructure projects received international recognition at the International Road Federation (IRF) Global Road Achievement Awards ceremony in Santa Clara, California.

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu attended the event alongside San Francisco Consul General Ali Cikla and a Turkish delegation.

The Aydin-Denizli highway project received an award in the "Project Finance and Economics" category, while the Yusufeli viaduct project won an award in the "Construction Methodology" category.

Uraloglu said the two awards reflected successful collaboration between the ministry and private sector contractors.

The minister noted that the viaduct's bridge structural model was changed based on developments, switching from a balanced cantilever to a push-and-slide method to gain time for the dam to retain water.

The Aydin-Denizli highway reduced travel times between the two cities, which previously took two to three hours under existing traffic conditions, while bypassing numerous intersections and easing traffic congestion in the region.

"Both of these awards for our projects are equally valuable, and I'd like to thank the Highways General Directorate, the contractors on both sides, and our ministry staff," he said.

Uraloglu said the Basaksehir-Nakkas highway would open to traffic next year, while work was underway on the Ankara-Kirikkale-Delice highway, the tourism-focused Antalya-Alanya highway and the Kinali-Malkara highway.

Additionally, ongoing mountain infrastructure projects include work on several tunnels stretching up to seven kilometers (4.3 miles).





