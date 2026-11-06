Germany says Europe must play ‘central role’ in Ukraine peace talks

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Friday that Europe must play "a central role" in negotiations on Ukraine's future ahead of planned talks between Ukrainian, Russian and US representatives in Abu Dhabi.

Wadephul outlined what he called an "unshakable principle" for Germany in a statement ahead of a visit to Warsaw to meet his counterparts from the Council of the Baltic Sea States.

"The future of Ukraine must not be decided without Ukraine. And the security of Europe must not be decided without Europe," he said.

"This is the benchmark for all our efforts to bring an end to Russia's war of aggression, and the reason why Europe must play a central role in this process," he added.

Representatives from Kyiv, Moscow and Washington are scheduled to meet in Abu Dhabi next week for their first trilateral talks in months.

The last negotiations in this three-party format were held in Geneva in February. Prior to that, there had been two rounds of talks in Abu Dhabi.

Wadephul added the US midterm election results underscored the importance of sustained support for Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace settlement and ensure Europe's security.

"That is why it is essential that we-as a transatlantic alliance, as Europeans and Americans-take a united and firm stand against Russia," he added.