Turkish parliament ratifies Mecca defence pact

Turkish parliament ratified a regional defence pact involving Saudi Arabia and Pakistan overnight, state media reported.

The three countries signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in August, committing them to come to one another's aid if any member is attacked.

The pact links NATO member Turkey, which has the alliance's second-largest army, with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Lawmakers approved the measure by 279 votes to 119, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

During parliamentary debates, ruling AK Party lawmaker Ziya Altunyaldız said the agreement was not directed against any third country and was intended to prevent conflicts rather than escalate them, Anadolu reported.

Saudi Arabia has faced repeated attacks by Yemen's Huthi rebels targeting cities, oil facilities and shipping since fighting in the impoverished country's civil war intensified again in July.







