Syrian president arrives in Riyadh at head of high-level delegation

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Wednesday at the head of a high-level delegation for a visit to the kingdom, Syria's official news agency SANA reported.

The delegation includes the ministers of foreign affairs and expatriates, defense, finance and industry, as well as the head of the General Intelligence Directorate, SANA said.

Sharaa last visited Riyadh on Oct. 6, less than a month ago, when he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss Syria's reconstruction, attracting Saudi investment and expanding bilateral cooperation across several sectors.





