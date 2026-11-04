Qatar, US discuss enhancing cooperation between air forces

Qatar's Air Force Commander Faisal Khalid Al-Ghanem met with US Air Forces Central Commander Daniel Lasica on Wednesday to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between the two sides.

The Qatari Defense Ministry said in a statement on US social media company X that the meeting took place during Lasica's visit to Qatar and was attended by his accompanying delegation and senior officers from both sides.

The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance and develop cooperation, the ministry said.

It did not specify the duration of the US military official's visit or provide details of the topics discussed.

The meeting came about a week after the two commanders held talks in the US during a visit by the Qatari military official in late October.

On Oct. 27, the Qatari Defense Ministry announced that Al-Ghanem had visited the US, where he met Lasica at Shaw Air Force Base.

The visit also included a tour of the production line for MQ-9B drones at General Atomics in California, as well as visits to US defense companies.





