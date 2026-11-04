Israel attacks towns, sets homes ablaze in southern Lebanon

Israeli forces shelled several areas in southern Lebanon and set homes ablaze Wednesday, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Israeli forces set fire to homes in the town of Haddatha in the Bint Jbeil district starting Wednesday morning, the agency said, without specifying the number of houses or the extent of the damage.

Artillery shelling also targeted the town of Baraachit in the Bint Jbeil district, as well as the town of Mansouri and Wadi Zibqin in the Tyre district, with no immediate reports of casualties.

In the Hasbaya district, an Israeli drone dropped stun grenades near a group of farmers picking olives around Halta farm, on the outskirts of Kfar Shuba. No injuries were reported, according to NNA.

The agency also reported Israeli drones flying at low altitude over Beirut and its southern suburbs, as well as the Zahrani area in southern Lebanon. Heavy Israeli drone activity was also recorded over the Iqlim al-Kharrub region in the Chouf district of Mount Lebanon.

Israeli forces continue to carry out attacks, demolitions and arson attacks against homes in southern Lebanon despite a framework agreement signed in June 2026 that provides for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory.

Despite the agreement, Israeli military operations in Lebanon have continued, killing nearly 4,400 people and wounding more than 12,400 since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities. More than 1 million people have also been displaced.

Israel occupies areas of southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war, while during the latest conflict, its forces advanced around 10 kilometers (6 miles) into Lebanese territory.





