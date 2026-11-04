Israeli opposition leaders say Netanyahu cannot remain in power after US midterm elections

Israeli opposition leaders said Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could not remain in power following Democratic gains in the US midterm elections, warning that his continued rule threatens Israel's international standing and relations with its closest ally.

Yair Golan, leader of the opposition Democrats party, said the election results had revealed "just how toxic Netanyahu is among both Democrats and Republicans."

In a post on US social media company X, Golan warned that Netanyahu's continued tenure alongside National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir could lead Israel toward "international sanctions, international isolation, and a clash with the U.S., our friend and most important ally."

He said Israel needed a government "capable of restoring its international standing, pursuing long-term political and strategic arrangements, and ensuring its security."

Golan described the choice facing Israel as one between Netanyahu's "Super Sparta," which he characterized as "boycotted, backward, and isolated," and a "strong, advanced, free, and secure Israel."

"Netanyahu lost the elections. He is dangerous to Israel. We have no time to waste. We must form a government of change now," he added.

Meanwhile, Israeli lawmaker Gilad Kariv also called for Netanyahu to leave office.

In a statement, Kariv said Netanyahu "destroyed the relations with the Democratic Party and with half of the Republican Party."

"He must not continue to lead the State of Israel," Kariv added, rejecting calls for a unity government led by Netanyahu.

The remarks came as Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in the US midterm elections, dealing a setback to US President Donald Trump and his Republican Party.

Trump has backed Netanyahu, whose political future has been the subject of debate amid efforts to form Israel's next government.

Netanyahu's bloc won 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, compared with 48 for Jewish opposition parties and 19 for Arab parties.





