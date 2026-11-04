Pakistan continues efforts to restore peace in Middle East: Premier Sharif

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday that Islamabad was continuing its efforts to restore peace in the Middle East amid rising global oil prices.

Addressing a Cabinet meeting in Islamabad, Sharif described recent diplomatic engagements with Iran and other regional actors as "very productive."

"Pakistan is playing its role as before in restoring peace in the region," he said, referring to Islamabad's engagement with Tehran, as well as cooperation under the Mecca defense pact.

Sharif described a recent meeting involving Pakistani, Iranian, Saudi and Turkish officials in Tehran as "positive," saying the four sides discussed ways to reduce regional tensions.

"We also discussed trilateral Mecca defense pact involving Türkiye Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in Tehran in a very positive atmosphere," he added.

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement at a trilateral summit in Mecca on Aug. 7, pledging to strengthen collective security, deepen defense cooperation and promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.

After the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, Pakistan helped secure a ceasefire on April 8 and later hosted more than 20 hours of talks between American and Iranian officials in Islamabad.

After weeks of mediation, Pakistan and Qatar helped secure the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, signed June 18.

The agreement established a framework and a 60-day period for Washington and Tehran to negotiate a longer-term settlement aimed at ending the war.

However, the two sides subsequently resumed retaliatory strikes, with tensions continuing.





