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News Middle East 2 ‘terrorists,’ including suicide bomber, killed in northwestern Pakistan

2 ‘terrorists,’ including suicide bomber, killed in northwestern Pakistan

Pakistani police in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killed two militants—including a would-be suicide bomber—and injured another who escaped during a tip-off–led raid on TTP-linked “Fitna al-Khawarij,” foiling a large-scale attack, officials said.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published November 04,2026 01:56 PM
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2 ‘TERRORISTS,’ INCLUDING SUICIDE BOMBER, KILLED IN NORTHWESTERN PAKISTAN

Two "terrorists," including a would-be suicide bomber, were killed and another injured in a police operation in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the restive Lakki Marwat district, where police launched an operation following a tip-off.

The militants, belonging to "Fitna al-Khawarij," opened fire on police, who returned fire, killing two of them. A third militant managed to escape after being injured.

Pakistani security forces use the term "Fitna al-Khawarij" to refer to militants affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Provincial police chief Zulfikar Hameed told reporters that security forces had foiled a "large-scale terrorist attempt" by neutralizing the militants.