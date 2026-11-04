2 ‘terrorists,’ including suicide bomber, killed in northwestern Pakistan

Two "terrorists," including a would-be suicide bomber, were killed and another injured in a police operation in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the restive Lakki Marwat district, where police launched an operation following a tip-off.

The militants, belonging to "Fitna al-Khawarij," opened fire on police, who returned fire, killing two of them. A third militant managed to escape after being injured.

Pakistani security forces use the term "Fitna al-Khawarij" to refer to militants affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Provincial police chief Zulfikar Hameed told reporters that security forces had foiled a "large-scale terrorist attempt" by neutralizing the militants.





