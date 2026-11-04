Italian president calls for armed forces overhaul amid growing cyber threats

Italian President Sergio Mattarella called Wednesday for a major overhaul of the country's armed forces to address growing cyber threats, disinformation and the increasing use of artificial intelligence in warfare, ANSA news agency reported.

In a message to Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, Mattarella warned that traditional conflicts continued to affect large parts of the world, including Europe.

He said these conflicts were increasingly accompanied by widespread disinformation, cyber threats and the growing use of artificial intelligence and autonomous systems.

The president described the use of these technologies in hostile activities as a worrying development, stressing the need for the armed forces to adapt rapidly to changing security conditions.

"This scenario requires a profound capacity for renewal, to rapidly integrate new technologies and ensure concrete capabilities for future challenges," Mattarella said.





