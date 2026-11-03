UN warns Gaza waste collection crippled by Israeli restrictions

The UN on Tuesday warned that public health risks are rising in the Gaza Strip as solid waste collection is hampered by Israeli restrictions.

Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a news conference that "partners supporting the collection of solid waste warn that only half of their vehicle fleet is operational."

"That's because of persistent Israeli restrictions on the entry of enough engine oil and spare parts required to keep the vehicles running. As a result, public health risks are increasing as only some of the trash can be collected," he said.

"A wider range of critical supplies must be allowed into Gaza, with less red tape and more crossings open for deliveries," he said. "Humanitarian funding is also critical, especially as people face their fourth winter in dire displacement conditions."

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, launched with US support in October 2023, has killed more than 74,000 victims and injured over 175,000, while destroying 90% of civilian infrastructure.

Despite a ceasefire that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued shelling, shooting and demolishing Palestinian structures -- expanding the destruction.





