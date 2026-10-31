Iranian delegation arrives in Qatar for talks

An Iranian delegation, including a deputy to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, is in Qatar for talks following a reported breakthrough in indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, a Qatari newspaper reported Saturday.

Citing an Iranian source, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed said the delegation was in the Qatari capital, Doha, "to facilitate engagement with the Qatari mediator."

The visit followed "intensive discussions held by a Qatari negotiating delegation in Tehran, which resulted in a breakthrough in indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington," the newspaper reported, citing the source.

The discussions also paved the way for the Iranian negotiating team to accompany the Qatari delegation on its return trip to Doha, according to the report.

"Negotiations with the US side are taking place indirectly through the mediator, not directly," the Iranian source told the newspaper.

US delegation expected to join talks

Sources close to Qatar- and Pakistan-led mediation efforts also told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that an American delegation was expected to join the diplomatic process in Doha.

The sources said the US delegation could hold direct talks with Iranian negotiators in the Qatari capital.

The reported developments could pave the way for Washington and Tehran to resume negotiations following an agreement on initial measures addressing Iran's nuclear program, navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and financial incentives for Tehran.

The potential arrangement would also involve China and Russia as guarantors, according to the newspaper.



