No clear winner emerges in Israeli parliamentary elections: First exit polls

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station in Bnei Brak on October 27, 2026, during Israel's legislative election. (AFP)

Initial exit polls indicated no clear winner in Israel's parliamentary elections Tuesday as vote counting began following the closure of polling stations, according to the first projections.

A Channel 13 exit poll projected 50 seats for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc, 53 for Gadi Eisenkot's bloc and 17 for Arab parties in the 120-seat Knesset.

Polling stations closed at 10 pm local time (2000GMT)..

The exit poll projections are not official election results.

The Central Elections Committee earlier reported voter turnout of 74.3% as of 8 pm local time (1800GMT).

According to the committee, 5,449,277 people had cast their ballots out of 7,331,981 eligible voters.