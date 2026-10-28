Islamic Center of San Diego placed on lockdown following threat

The Islamic Center of San Diego in California was placed on lockdown Tuesday as a precaution following a threat, with police urging the public to avoid the area.

"The Islamic Center of San Diego is currently on lockdown out of an abundance of caution," the San Diego Police Department said on the US social media platform X, adding there is a police presence at the location "to ensure everyone's safety."

"Please avoid the area," it added.

The department later issued a public safety alert, saying: "Be on the lookout for a 2015 gray Toyota 4Runner, New York license plate KGN3027. If located, do not approach the vehicle. Call 911 immediately."

Local broadcaster ABC 10News reported that the lockdown followed a threat, after which senior leadership at the center secured the premises and alerted parents of children attending its school.



