Jordan, Syria agree to joint probe into deadly airstrikes

Jordan and Syria agreed late Tuesday to establish a joint security committee to investigate deadly Jordanian airstrikes in southern Syria and enhance coordination to protect civilians and safeguard Syrian sovereignty.

The agreement followed a phone call between Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, according to a joint statement.

The committee will examine the details of Monday's strikes and their aftermath while developing mechanisms for intelligence sharing and coordination on the ground.

Safadi expressed "deep regret and sorrow" over the civilian deaths in the airstrikes and offered condolences to the Syrian people, according to the statement.

He said the strikes targeted ISIS (Daesh) sites and were based on intelligence about confirmed threats and imminent attacks against Jordan.

Safadi also affirmed Jordan's respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying the security and stability of the two countries were linked.

The ministers stressed the need for direct security coordination to counter shared threats, protect civilians and combat cross-border weapons and drug smuggling.

Seven people were killed and three injured in the strikes, Syria's Al-Ekhbariya TV reported early Tuesday, citing Daraa province's health directorate.

Syria's government said the operation took place without prior coordination with Damascus. Its Foreign Ministry subsequently said it had conveyed its objections to Jordan.

The Jordanian army announced Monday that it struck sites belonging to groups it linked to Friday's attack on mourners at a church in Hamoud village in Jordan's southern Karak province.

Nine people were killed in the church attack, according to Jordan's Public Security Directorate.



