Putin invited Zelensky to visit Moscow, promised to ensure his safety, says Kremlin aide

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Moscow for direct negotiations, assuring him that all necessary conditions, including security arrangements, would be provided, a Russian presidential aide said Tuesday, according to local media.

Yuri Ushakov said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Finnish President Alexander Stubb told Putin during a recent phone call that Zelensky was interested in holding direct talks with the Russian leader.

"Our boss reiterated that if Zelensky truly wishes to hold direct negotiations, he should come to Moscow, where all necessary conditions—including those regarding his safety—will be provided for him," the state-run news agency Tass said, citing Ushakov.

Ushakov also said that the phone conversation involving Store, Stubb, and Putin focused primarily on an agreement to resume trilateral talks among Russian, Ukrainian, and US representatives in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates' capital.

"There were many questions on this matter and requests for clarification from our side," he said.

Ushakov said that the question of European representation in negotiations on Ukraine was not currently under consideration.

"We are not looking at who might represent Europe at all, as that will be decided at a much later stage," he said.

Ushakov added that the phone call lasted 90 minutes and ended with the parties agreeing to speak again if necessary.

"The phone conversation was, I would say, thorough and substantive," he said.