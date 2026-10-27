Saudi Arabia issues all-clear in Najran after emergency warning

Saudi Arabia issued an emergency warning Tuesday in the southern city of Najran over a potential threat, before announcing that the danger had passed.

The alert issued by the National Early Warning Platform warned residents of possible danger and urged them to follow safety instructions.

It did not specify the nature of the threat or provide further details.

In a subsequent alert, authorities announced that the danger had passed in Najran but urged residents to continue following Civil Defense instructions and strictly avoid gatherings and filming.

The alert comes amid escalating hostilities between the Houthi group and the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government.

Saudi Arabia has faced repeated missile and drone attacks by the Houthis in recent weeks.





